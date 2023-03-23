Cardano (ADA) Trading 14.8% Higher This Week

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 14.8% against the US dollar. Cardano has a market cap of $12.84 billion and $31.26 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001313 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,814.03 or 0.06440110 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00062065 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00022010 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00041407 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000248 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00007216 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00018264 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,608,886,724 coins and its circulating supply is 34,719,120,523 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.