Cargojet (CJT) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

3/7/2023 – Cargojet had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$147.00 to C$140.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/7/2023 – Cargojet had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$247.00 to C$231.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/7/2023 – Cargojet was downgraded by analysts at Cormark from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a C$120.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$175.00.

3/7/2023 – Cargojet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Securities. They now have a C$185.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$195.00.

3/7/2023 – Cargojet had its price target lowered by analysts at Acumen Capital from C$200.00 to C$180.00.

3/7/2023 – Cargojet had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$140.00 to C$130.00.

3/7/2023 – Cargojet had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$175.00 to C$155.00.

3/7/2023 – Cargojet had its price target lowered by analysts at ATB Capital from C$185.00 to C$150.00.

3/7/2023 – Cargojet had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$196.00 to C$193.00.

3/7/2023 – Cargojet had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$180.00 to C$172.00.

1/24/2023 – Cargojet had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$158.00 to C$147.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/23/2023 – Cargojet had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$185.00 to C$180.00.

Cargojet stock traded down C$1.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$106.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,453. Cargojet Inc. has a 1-year low of C$103.28 and a 1-year high of C$194.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.03, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$120.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$124.05. The company has a market cap of C$1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a $0.286 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.23%.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

