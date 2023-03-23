Carmel Capital Partners LLC Increases Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 73.4% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 135.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,456,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 695.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 209,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after purchasing an additional 182,730 shares during the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $30.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.34. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.88 and a 52-week high of $40.80. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 39.60%.

JEF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. The Investment Banking and Capital Markets segment provides investment banking, capital markets, and other related services.

