Carmel Capital Partners LLC Sells 621 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab accounts for 0.8% of Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 24,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Group boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 21,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $56.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.93. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $93.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.31.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SCHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $81.50 to $67.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.65.

In other Charles Schwab news, President Richard A. Wurster bought 2,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $108,780.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,656.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Richard A. Wurster acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,656.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $4,106,863.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 76,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,610 and have sold 728,106 shares valued at $58,067,403. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

