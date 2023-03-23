Carmel Capital Partners LLC Takes $1.35 Million Position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 43,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,000. Brookfield accounts for about 0.9% of Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BN. Legacy Private Trust Co. bought a new position in Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth about $411,000. Epiq Partners LLC bought a new position in Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth about $2,703,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth about $864,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. 60.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BN opened at $29.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.39. Brookfield Co. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $59.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

