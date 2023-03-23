Carmel Capital Partners LLC Trims Position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC cut its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,153 shares during the quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PECO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 579.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,505,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,958,751 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 443.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,310,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,393,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965,943 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 313.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,725,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,679,000 after acquiring an additional 5,856,834 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 128.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,480,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 26.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,592,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,159 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Down 3.8 %

PECO stock opened at $30.04 on Thursday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.07 and a 52 week high of $36.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.59.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 266.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

