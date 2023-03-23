Cartesi (CTSI) Trading Up 4.7% Over Last Week

Cartesi (CTSI) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One Cartesi token can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000537 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cartesi has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. Cartesi has a total market cap of $100.94 million and $5.97 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cartesi Profile

Cartesi launched on April 14th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 666,051,924 tokens. The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io. Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain.

The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi’s Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger.”

