Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Price Target Lowered to $39.00 at Truist Financial

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CATY. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

CATY opened at $35.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.51. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $34.99 and a twelve month high of $47.30.

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $213.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.67 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 39.71% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,445,172.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,968,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,193,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,913,000 after purchasing an additional 342,327 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,970,000 after purchasing an additional 317,721 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 450,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,642,000 after purchasing an additional 293,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,290,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,237,000 after purchasing an additional 233,646 shares during the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

