CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CBRE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Friday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CBRE Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 976.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $71.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.85. CBRE Group has a fifty-two week low of $66.31 and a fifty-two week high of $94.21.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.97 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.57%. CBRE Group’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CBRE Group will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CBRE Group

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.