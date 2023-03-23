Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Trading Up 2%

Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.46 and last traded at $0.46. Approximately 497 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 4,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.
Ceconomy Stock Up 2.0 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.38.
About Ceconomy
CECONOMY AG engages in the provision of online platform technology solutions to the consumer electronics industry. The firm’s brands include MediaMarkt, Saturn, iBood and Juke. It operates through the following geographical segments: DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Hungary), Western and Southern Europe, Eastern Europe and Others.
