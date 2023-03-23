CEEK VR (CEEK) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $10.32 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $72.74 million and approximately $10.32 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0903 or 0.00000328 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00008467 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025718 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00030858 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001769 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00018963 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003545 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.10 or 0.00199976 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,570.17 or 1.00065025 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000122 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.09074016 USD and is down -1.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $11,645,727.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

