Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.71.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CELH shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Celsius from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Friday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Celsius from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Celsius Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $88.53 on Thursday. Celsius has a twelve month low of $38.31 and a twelve month high of $122.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of -33.79 and a beta of 1.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. Celsius had a negative net margin of 28.65% and a negative return on equity of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $177.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.13 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Celsius will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 554,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $50,000,034.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,846,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,372,438. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total value of $3,219,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,911,729.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 554,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $50,000,034.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,846,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,372,438. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celsius

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Celsius by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 206,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,755,000 after buying an additional 62,439 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in Celsius during the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Cowbird Capital LP boosted its position in Celsius by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 373,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,343,000 after buying an additional 54,795 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Celsius by 585.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,900,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Celsius by 437.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

(Get Rating)

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of functional drinks and liquid supplements. It also offers post-workout functional energy drinks and protein bars. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Featured Articles

