Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.71.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CELH shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Celsius from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Friday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Celsius from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.
Celsius Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $88.53 on Thursday. Celsius has a twelve month low of $38.31 and a twelve month high of $122.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of -33.79 and a beta of 1.85.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 554,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $50,000,034.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,846,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,372,438. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total value of $3,219,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,911,729.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 554,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $50,000,034.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,846,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,372,438. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celsius
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Celsius by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 206,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,755,000 after buying an additional 62,439 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in Celsius during the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Cowbird Capital LP boosted its position in Celsius by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 373,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,343,000 after buying an additional 54,795 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Celsius by 585.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,900,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Celsius by 437.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.
About Celsius
Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of functional drinks and liquid supplements. It also offers post-workout functional energy drinks and protein bars. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Celsius (CELH)
- What is the Consumer Staples Sector?
- What is a Consumer Staples Index Fund?
- Bitcoin Might Better Than Bitcoin Stocks and ETFs,
- GameStop Shares Surge On Surprise Profit
- Nike, Inc’s Q3 Surprise Isn’t All That Surprising: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.