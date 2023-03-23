Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,339 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,762 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 22,250 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 127,112 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. 45.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BEN stock opened at $26.30 on Thursday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.24 and a twelve month high of $34.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 61.22%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BEN. StockNews.com began coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.27.

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 29,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $917,248.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,864,383.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

