Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,693 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 460.8% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 89.4% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,941 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 7,000.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 157.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 49.8% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Union alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Western Union from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Western Union from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.23.

Western Union Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Western Union stock opened at $10.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $19.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.87.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 151.54% and a net margin of 20.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Western Union’s payout ratio is 40.17%.

About Western Union

(Get Rating)

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.