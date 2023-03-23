Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter worth $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 1,491.8% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 35.1% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $27.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $221.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.65 and its 200 day moving average is $33.95. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $27.62 and a 1-year high of $44.39.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.16.

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

