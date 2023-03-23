Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Has $2.64 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 1.5% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 636.7% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 63.3% during the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYG opened at $53.23 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.91 and a one year high of $68.12. The company has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.61.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.