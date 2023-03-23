Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 26,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 10,728 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 61,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 36,735 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 844,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,876,000 after acquiring an additional 219,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,102,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,720,000 after acquiring an additional 29,813 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USB opened at $34.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $53.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.73 and its 200 day moving average is $44.21. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $57.92.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.75%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

