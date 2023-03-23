Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Purchases 1,009 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,877,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,358,000 after buying an additional 1,250,233 shares in the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 9,389,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,891,000 after buying an additional 269,768 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,407,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,782,000 after buying an additional 104,624 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,872,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,971,000 after buying an additional 319,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,536,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,010,000 after buying an additional 330,462 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

FNF opened at $33.97 on Thursday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.84 and a 12-month high of $50.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.19.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.22). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FNF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc engages in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

