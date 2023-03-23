Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Purchases 266 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,616 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its position in International Business Machines by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 9,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in International Business Machines by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argyle Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 0.3% in the third quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Edward Jones downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $124.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $112.53 billion, a PE ratio of 70.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.05.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 375.00%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

