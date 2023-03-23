Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Sells 3,560 Shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USTB)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USTB – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,560 shares during the period. VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF by 174.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $234,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $877,000.

VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:USTB opened at $49.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.00 and a 200-day moving average of $48.72. VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.03 and a 52-week high of $49.93.

VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

The VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

