Centuria Industrial REIT (ASX:CIP) Announces $0.04 Interim Dividend

Centuria Industrial REIT (ASX:CIP – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.83, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

CIP is Australia's largest domestic pure play industrial REIT and is included in the S&P/ASX 200 Index. CIP's portfolio of high-quality industrial assets is situated in key metropolitan locations throughout Australia and is underpinned by a quality and diverse tenant base. CIP is overseen by a hands on, active manager and provides investors with income and an opportunity for capital growth from a pure play portfolio of high quality Australian industrial assets.

