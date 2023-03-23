Chardan Capital Lowers Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR) to Neutral

Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PEAR. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Pear Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research lowered shares of Pear Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pear Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.25.

Pear Therapeutics Stock Down 23.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEAR opened at $0.26 on Monday. Pear Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $6.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.60. The firm has a market cap of $36.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pear Therapeutics

In other Pear Therapeutics news, CEO Corey Mccann sold 34,731 shares of Pear Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total value of $39,246.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,210,834 shares in the company, valued at $9,278,242.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold 74,460 shares of company stock worth $84,140 in the last three months. 30.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEAR. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pear Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Pear Therapeutics by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 29,326 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Pear Therapeutics by 262.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 73,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 53,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Pear Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Pear Therapeutics Company Profile

Pear Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage healthcare company, develops and sells software-based medicines. Its commercial products are reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder related to alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, and stimulants; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder in combination with buprenorphine; and Somryst, a software-based treatment for chronic insomnia.

See Also

