Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,892 Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the third quarter worth about $9,912,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 38.3% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 4.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,250,000 after acquiring an additional 8,566 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 15.8% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $1,601,055.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,822.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $1,601,055.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,822.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $5,527,900.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,235,909.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XYL traded up $1.15 on Thursday, hitting $98.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,972. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.08 and a 12-month high of $118.58. The company has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.32 and a 200-day moving average of $103.41.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 67.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on XYL shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Xylem from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.80.

About Xylem

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

