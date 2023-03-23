Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,989 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WBD. Macquarie upped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Guggenheim upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.31.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 2.3 %

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.85. 2,706,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,875,242. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.60 and its 200 day moving average is $12.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

