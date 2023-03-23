Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 0.9% of Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VTV traded up $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $134.02. 633,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,453,140. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $151.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.34. The company has a market cap of $94.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

