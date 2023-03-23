Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Has $326,000 Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,737 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 258.1% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $28.73. The stock had a trading volume of 9,662,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,281,316. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $52.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $118.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays cut their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Intel from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.48.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.