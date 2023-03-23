Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Invests $225,000 in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,955 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHEL. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the third quarter worth $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHEL. AlphaValue raised Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.61) to GBX 2,950 ($36.23) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.91) to GBX 2,987 ($36.68) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,879.86.

Shares of NYSE:SHEL traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,411,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,016,727. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $44.90 and a fifty-two week high of $62.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $199.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

