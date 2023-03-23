Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 73.0% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 9,404 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 25.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 31.0% in the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 11.0% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dollar Tree news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling acquired 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $142.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,756. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DLTR stock traded down $1.07 on Thursday, reaching $137.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,815. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.76 and a 12-month high of $177.19. The company has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.29.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DLTR. Barclays began coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Gordon Haskett lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.80.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

