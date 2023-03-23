Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 1,346.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $895,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,674.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $895,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,674.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $2,118,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,846,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 275,946 shares of company stock worth $15,507,008. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Schlumberger Trading Down 0.7 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on SLB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.38.

NYSE SLB traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.09. 2,981,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,502,114. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $62.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.78. The stock has a market cap of $67.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

Schlumberger Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

See Also

