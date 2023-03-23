Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,742 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,742 shares during the quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,162.5% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 316.7% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. 22.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.32. 1,019,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,083,053. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.32. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.48 and a 52 week high of $83.57.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.162 per share. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

