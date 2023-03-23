Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,799 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,571 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,799 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 71.6% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 28,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 11,990 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 12.1% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 979,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $54,134,000 after acquiring an additional 105,788 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 29.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 46.5% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 15,968 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 169.5% during the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 6,421 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded up $2.88 on Thursday, reaching $61.05. 7,435,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,750,319. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.81. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.43 and a 52 week high of $86.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 22.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price objective on Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.26.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $1,068,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,193,356. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $1,485,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,360,170.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $1,068,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,340 shares in the company, valued at $12,193,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,982,190 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

