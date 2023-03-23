Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Thursday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $45.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.46% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also commented on CHWY. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Chewy from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wolfe Research lowered Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.24.
Chewy Trading Down 3.5 %
Shares of Chewy stock opened at $36.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -728.85, a P/E/G ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.79. Chewy has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $52.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.52.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHWY. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Chewy in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chewy by 27.2% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Chewy by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Chewy by 24.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.
Chewy Company Profile
Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.
