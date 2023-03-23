Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Thursday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $45.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CHWY. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Chewy from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wolfe Research lowered Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.24.

Get Chewy alerts:

Chewy Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $36.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -728.85, a P/E/G ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.79. Chewy has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $52.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chewy

In other Chewy news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 39,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total value of $1,721,251.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,069,020.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 39,289 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total transaction of $1,721,251.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,069,020.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 21,317 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $847,137.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,197,472.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,001 shares of company stock valued at $3,666,727. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHWY. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Chewy in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chewy by 27.2% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Chewy by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Chewy by 24.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.