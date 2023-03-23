Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The stock had previously closed at $37.76, but opened at $36.20. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft now has a $35.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $41.00. Chewy shares last traded at $35.90, with a volume of 3,126,695 shares traded.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Chewy from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.24.

In other news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 4,635 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $184,194.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 412,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,392,153.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 21,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $847,137.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,197,472.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 4,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $184,194.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 412,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,392,153.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,001 shares of company stock worth $3,666,727 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chewy by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Chewy by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Chewy by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.71 and a 200-day moving average of $39.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -721.66, a PEG ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.79.

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

