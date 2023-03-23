Chronos Wealth Management LLC Purchases 53 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Chronos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for approximately 1.7% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,492,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,424,424,000 after acquiring an additional 444,552 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,696,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,335,747,000 after purchasing an additional 174,789 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in BlackRock by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,319,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,477,460,000 after purchasing an additional 259,896 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 15.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,777,933,000 after purchasing an additional 310,256 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in BlackRock by 1.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,945,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,184,803,000 after purchasing an additional 30,163 shares during the period. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total value of $806,131.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,510,544.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total value of $865,725.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,115,557.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total transaction of $806,131.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,510,544.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,839 shares of company stock worth $3,578,947 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BlackRock Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a report on Sunday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $740.92.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $648.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $708.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $680.62. The company has a market cap of $97.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $788.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 28.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.91%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments.

Further Reading

