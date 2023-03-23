Citigroup Lowers DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Price Target to $1.10

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Citigroup to $1.10 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.65% from the company’s current price.

DouYu International Stock Down 2.6 %

DouYu International stock opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.34. DouYu International has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $2.48. The company has a market cap of $358.75 million, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DouYu International

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOYU. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DouYu International by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of DouYu International during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DouYu International during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DouYu International during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of DouYu International by 205.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 29,113 shares during the period. 19.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. engages in the development and operation of a game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

