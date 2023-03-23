Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) Shares Sold by IVC Wealth Advisors LLC

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 140,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the quarter. Citizens & Northern comprises 2.4% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.91% of Citizens & Northern worth $3,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CZNC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Citizens & Northern by 180.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 66.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Citizens & Northern in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 35.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Citizens & Northern during the first quarter worth about $205,000. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citizens & Northern Stock Down 3.5 %

CZNC opened at $21.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $328.94 million, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.42. Citizens & Northern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.06 and a fifty-two week high of $25.77.

Citizens & Northern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.07%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Citizens & Northern in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Citizens & Northern Profile

Citizens & Northern Corp. operates as a holding company. engages in community banking. It provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York State. The firm’s Lending products include mortgage loans, commercial loans and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit.

