Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CIA opened at $3.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.85 and a beta of 0.15. Citizens has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $4.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Citizens by 285.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 6,483 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citizens during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Citizens, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance segments. The Life Insurance segment primarily issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in U.S. dollar-denominated amounts to foreign residents.

