Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Given New $63.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $108.00 to $63.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 39.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital started coverage on Clearfield in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $141.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Clearfield from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Clearfield from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clearfield has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.83.

Get Clearfield alerts:

Clearfield Stock Down 5.1 %

Clearfield stock opened at $45.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $685.36 million, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.36. Clearfield has a fifty-two week low of $44.34 and a fifty-two week high of $134.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 6.49.

Insider Activity

Clearfield ( NASDAQ:CLFD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Clearfield had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The firm had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Clearfield’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Clearfield will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth acquired 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $198,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,254,783 shares in the company, valued at $80,306,112. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth acquired 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $198,400.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,254,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,306,112. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles N. Hayssen bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.50 per share, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,279,243.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearfield

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLFD. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Clearfield by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,511 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Clearfield during the fourth quarter worth $192,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 140.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 854 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the fourth quarter valued at $1,145,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,339 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clearfield

(Get Rating)

Clearfield, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of fiber protection. It operates through the Clearfield and Nestor Cable segment. The Clearfield segment involves the design, manufacture, and selling of fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions. The Nestor Cables segment includes designs, manufacture, and selling fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.