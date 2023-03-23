Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Shares Sold by Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) by 55.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Codexis were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CDXS. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Codexis during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Codexis by 133.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP bought a new stake in Codexis during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Codexis during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Codexis by 1,209.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 11,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CDXS shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Codexis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Codexis from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Codexis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Codexis stock opened at $3.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.63. Codexis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $22.22.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. Codexis had a negative net margin of 24.24% and a negative return on equity of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $30.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Codexis news, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total value of $146,070.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 783,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,416.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Codexis news, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total value of $146,070.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 783,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,416.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen George Dilly sold 28,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $129,204.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 407,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,975.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,826 shares of company stock worth $716,599 in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

