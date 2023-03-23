Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Director Kent K. Matsumoto Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) Director Kent K. Matsumoto purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.35 per share, with a total value of $21,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,713 shares in the company, valued at $57,922.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Trading Up 1.0 %

Codorus Valley Bancorp stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.29. 156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,768. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.66 and a 52-week high of $25.95.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $24.93 million for the quarter.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from Codorus Valley Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.48%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Codorus Valley Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVLY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 12,591.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 51.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. 49.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc is a one-bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal banking, mortgage banking, wealth management, and real estate services. The company was founded on October 7, 1986 and is headquartered in York, PA.

