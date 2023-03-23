CoinField Coin (CFC) Price Reaches $0.25

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. One CoinField Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000874 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, CoinField Coin has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. CoinField Coin has a market capitalization of $74.26 million and approximately $2,528.28 worth of CoinField Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CoinField Coin Token Profile

CoinField Coin was first traded on December 6th, 2021. CoinField Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official message board for CoinField Coin is blog.coinfield.com/2021/11/26/what-is-coinfield-coin-cfc/,

medium.com/@coinfield. The official website for CoinField Coin is www.coinfield.com . CoinField Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinfieldex and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinField Coin (CFC) is the utility coin from the Global Crypto and Fiat Exchange for Dood Security and Better Crypto Investing and Trading. The Field coin will play a central role in CoinField’s ecosystem across the 186 countries CoinField operates in, among others. The Field Coin will be initially released on the Ethereum blockchain, utilizing the ERC-29 standard.”

CoinField Coin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinField Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinField Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinField Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

