Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Receives $9.56 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.56.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Commerzbank from €9.30 ($10.00) to €9.80 ($10.54) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Commerzbank Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CRZBY opened at $10.59 on Thursday. Commerzbank has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $12.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.20.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

