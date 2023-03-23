Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Major Shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. Acquires 5,092 Shares

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. acquired 5,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.97 per share, with a total value of $91,503.24. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,942,974 shares in the company, valued at $142,735,242.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Compass Diversified stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.20. 191,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,099. Compass Diversified has a 1-year low of $16.32 and a 1-year high of $25.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is -416.67%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CODI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 352.9% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

