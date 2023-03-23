Compass Ion Advisors LLC Acquires 661 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,455 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Globus Medical accounts for 0.8% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $3,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GMED. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Globus Medical by 91.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,507 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Globus Medical by 33.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Globus Medical by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,964 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Globus Medical by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,347,858 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $542,124,000 after purchasing an additional 48,913 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Globus Medical by 8.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,930 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the period. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 29,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total transaction of $2,262,484.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Globus Medical Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of GMED stock traded up $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $52.75. The company had a trading volume of 357,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,992. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.43 and a 200-day moving average of $66.04. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.92 and a 12 month high of $81.78.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $274.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Globus Medical’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut Globus Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Globus Medical from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.91.

Globus Medical Profile

(Get Rating)

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

