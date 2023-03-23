Compass Ion Advisors LLC Decreases Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC cut its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 92,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.1% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPLG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4,193.5% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,253,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 67,640,031 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 25.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,392,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,562,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557,890 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,824,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,976,000 after acquiring an additional 359,417 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,006,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,206,000 after acquiring an additional 561,167 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,214,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,596,000 after acquiring an additional 26,543 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLG stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,486,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,653,125. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.89. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $54.34. The firm has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

