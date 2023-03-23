Compass Ion Advisors LLC Sells 1,171 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $292,339,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 37.9% during the third quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,274,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,874,000 after purchasing an additional 625,064 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,196,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,607,000 after purchasing an additional 543,500 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $66,797,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 51.3% in the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,550,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,181,000 after acquiring an additional 525,597 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $133.91. The company had a trading volume of 818,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,456,363. The firm has a market cap of $94.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $151.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.34.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

