Compass Ion Advisors LLC Sells 386 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 47.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MGC traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $139.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,784. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $121.30 and a fifty-two week high of $162.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.56.

