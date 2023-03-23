Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Buys 491 Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. iShares Global 100 ETF accounts for 0.6% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC owned 0.23% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $7,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IOO. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 1,056.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 226.5% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IOO opened at $67.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.32 and a 200-day moving average of $65.24. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Global 100 ETF has a one year low of $58.45 and a one year high of $77.51.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

