Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Buys 73 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,437 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AMETEK by 78.1% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in AMETEK by 64.0% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in AMETEK by 84.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in AMETEK by 726.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in AMETEK by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $287,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,061.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total transaction of $107,281.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,601.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $287,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,061.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,880 shares of company stock valued at $2,987,780 in the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMETEK Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $138.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.71. The company has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.17 and a 12-month high of $148.06.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 19.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on AME. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.11.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Featured Stories

