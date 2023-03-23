Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Hubbell by 67.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 540,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,494,000 after acquiring an additional 7,256 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the third quarter worth approximately $261,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 1.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. 89.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hubbell news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 9,350 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $2,251,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,102,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $236.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $240.95 and a 200 day moving average of $237.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.02. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $170.21 and a 12-month high of $263.30.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.19. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.04%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hubbell from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Hubbell from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.00.

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

